The Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One is Ready for VR with an InfinityEdge display and the rich, deep colors of up to 4K UHD.
Every image is epic: The virtually borderless InfinityEdge display paired with a sweeping 27 inches of screen space makes every viewing experience cinematic.
Visuals you can sink your teeth into: Up to 4K Ultra HD resolution means each pixel works overtime to bring crisp, bold graphics to every inch of screen space. And the IPS display lets you view gorgeous, sharp images from nearly every angle with the same brilliant color consistency.
Rethink reality: Your Inspiron 27 7000 comes equipped with an AMD Radeon™ RX 500 series graphics card with GDDR5 memory. That means you’ve got eye-popping, lifelike image quality for vivid, all-encompassing VR experiences.
Souped up. Super-powered: Featuring up to AMD 8 Core Ryzen™ processors, delivering split-second responsiveness and incredibly smooth, fast performance for an exceptional 4K entertainment and VR experience.
Splurge on performance perfection: Up to 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory means you can run multiple apps simultaneously at twice the speed and bandwidth of DDR3 without sacrificing image quality. Load apps faster, transmit more data, and lose the lag time.
This system is more than a powerhouse performer. It’s beautiful on the outside, too, with a sleek, sophisticated design you’ll be proud to show off.
Keep your desk clutter free with a sleek, minimalistic stand designed for simple cord management.
Your all-in-one comes in an elegant silver finish that perfectly complements any and all of your work/life spaces.
Only settle for the best: Max out your storage and performance with the best of both worlds — dual drive options with up to 1TB HDD and up to 256GB solid state drive (SSD) storage.
Use your connections: The Inspiron 27 7000 features a USB 3.1 Type-C Port – for universal charging and fast connectivity – as well as multiple I/O ports, including HDMI – for maximum convenience.
Upgrade with ease: The back cover of the Inspiron 27 7000 is removable, providing access to the HDD as well as SSD storage and memory for easy future upgrades.
Sounds good: Immersive sound is built right in with performance grade speakers and subwoofer. Waves MaxxAudio® Pro audio tuning delivers unparalleled sound quality that enhances all your entertainment.
Hands free. Hassle free: Windows Hello with a built-in infrared camera lets you login with a look, no password required. Hands-free applications make everything simpler and that much more fun.
Anything you need, just ask: Make Microsoft Cortana paired with quad array digital mics your personal valet. It delivers answers and info whenever you need them, plays your songlist or manages your calendar.
1. Power Button | 2. HDMI in | 3. USB 3.1 Type A | 4. USB 3.1 Type A with Power Sharing | 5. USB 2.0 | 6. Audio Out | 7. RJ45 10/100/1000 | 8. HDMI out | 9. USB 3.1 Type A | 10. USB 3.1 Type C | 11. USB 2.0 | 12. 3:1 SD Card Reader | 13. USB 3.1 Type A with Power Sharing | 14. Universal Headset Jack
1. Height: 15.52" (394.1mm)| 2. Width: 24.17" (613.8mm)| 3. Depth: 2.09" (53 mm) | 4. Depth (including stand): 7.48" (190.1mm)
Starting weight: 22.3 lbs (10.1kg)* (including stand)
Designed with the environment in mind, this monitor meets the latest regulatory and environmental standards such as ENERGY STAR®, EPEAT® Gold, TCO Certified Displays, China Energy Label, CEL, WEEE, ErP (EuP) Standards, Korea E-Standby.
Use the included keyboard and mouse or upgrade to this compact one featuring wireless connectivity with Dell Universal pairing or Bluetooth 4.0.
Experience high-performance sound and crisp detail in a comfortable, lightweight headband and over-ear design with breathable, soft-leather ear cups. Features an omnidirectional microphone for clear communication.
Plug this low profile, lightweight drive into your Inspiron’s USB port and you'll be ready to play or burn your favorite DVDs or CDs.
