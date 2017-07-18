Get caught up in the experience

Rethink reality: Your Inspiron 27 7000 comes equipped with an AMD Radeon™ RX 500 series graphics card with GDDR5 memory. That means you’ve got eye-popping, lifelike image quality for vivid, all-encompassing VR experiences.

Featuring up to AMD 8 Core Ryzen™ processors, delivering split-second responsiveness and incredibly smooth, fast performance for an exceptional 4K entertainment and VR experience.

Up to 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory means you can run multiple apps simultaneously at twice the speed and bandwidth of DDR3 without sacrificing image quality. Load apps faster, transmit more data, and lose the lag time.