The world’s thinnest and lightest windows based commercial 2-in-1 combines an immersive display with long battery life and optional keyboard to keep you productive*.
Lean and agile: Work anywhere thanks to the thinnest, lightest and smallest commercial 2-in-1 that weighs 1.5 pounds*.Upgrade your 2-in-1 with a productivity keyboard or a wireless keyboard perfect for working at your desk or on the go.
An outstanding display: Confidently present your projects and enjoy the crystal clear view of the detachable Sharp IGZO 3K screen. The thin border and elegant display adds a gorgeous finish to your work while giving it plenty of room to breathe.
Adapts to every task: Your Latitude is the only 2-in-1 with the ability to transition between four modes: tent, laptop, slate, and tablet. Easily work at your desk, on the run, or with coworkers.
Capture your ideas: Your 2-in-1 supports an active pen with less lag, for an experience that’s as close to writing with a pen and paper as possible. Use the new quick launch button from the latest Windows update to take notes over the lock screen.
Work wire free: Place your Latitude on an available wireless charging mat* and let it power your 2-in-1 without having to plug in, freeing you from wires and cords and letting you work without restraint.
Extended efficiency: Choose from two optional keyboards with 22WHr of power to make the most of your workflow. The productivity keyboard features its own battery so it stays powered longer, letting you extract the maximum amount of efficiency from your day. The wireless keyboard makes it easy to keep working without having to stop and plug in. You have the freedom to work anywhere without being tied to your desk.
Built to perform: Intel® Core I processors provide plenty of power for you to master your longest workday.
Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy a clean, organized workspace thanks to extensive connectivity options. Streamline your workflow using the USB Type C connectivity with an available Dell Dock, Dell Thunderbolt or the Dell Wireless Dock.
Login with one look via an infrared camera and Windows Hello. It’s the ultimate way to protect your credentials.
Intel® vPro™ manages and protects your device from software attacks. Diagnose and repair your Latitude 7285 2-in-1 remotely, all while reducing power use.
1. Windows Home Button | 2. Noble Wedge Lock Slot | 3. Volume Up/Down | 4. USIM/USD | 5. USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 | 6. USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 | 7. Headset/Mic Combo | 8. Power Button
1. Height: 0.28" (7.25mm) | 2. Width: 10.8" (274.8mm) | 3. Depth: 8.2" (209.2mm) | Weight: 1.5lbs (0.68Kg*)
Charge your Latitude 2-in-1 and connect up to two Full HD displays and other peripheral devices with a single, DisplayPort™ over USB Type C cable.
A portable keyboard with extra battery and a laptop-like typing experience, featuring a wireless charging option with mat that delivers 30W of power.
Enjoy natural writing motion without worrying about running out of ink or smudging your paperwork.
This lightweight, compact mouse offers maximum portability and comfort for mobile users.
The world’s first modular power device that provides uninterrupted power to your laptop and USB mobile device at your desk or on the go.
Get anytime priority access to expert support with predictive analytics (via SupportAssist technology*) and damage protection for drops, spills, surges and more.
This comprehensive service provides seamless deployment of new technology. You get a single point of contact for project management including up-front planning, configuration, data migration and knowledge transfer.
Enjoy worry-free ownership and minimize downtime with protection from accidental drops, spills, surges and breakages. Coverage picks up where your previous warranty leaves off and is ideal for high-risk environments and mobile workforces.
