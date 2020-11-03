FAQ Modern Standby

All newer Dell laptops now use the Microsoft Modern Standby.

What is Modern Standby?



What is Modern Standby and how does it differ from S3 Standby



The battery drains quicker than expected with Modern Standby mode enabled

XPS 15 9570 Modern Standby behavior



XPS 13 (9343/9360/9370) excessive battery drain while sleeping

How to improve your Dell laptop battery performance

Travel and Laptops



With regards to transporting your laptop, safety should be your primary concern. You should always turn the laptop OFF =

* Select the Start button

* Click Power

* Click Shut down



In all extended travel and especially airplane travel, safety should be your primary concern. Under no circumstances should you leave a laptop powered on and in any sleep/hibernate/standby mode when placed in a bag, backpack, or in an overhead bin. The laptop will overheat as a result of that action.

Troubleshooting for Modern Standby battery consumption and heat

Disable Intel TurboBoost in the BIOS

* Plug the external power adapter into the XPS 13 9310

* Restart

* Tap F2

* Open Performance

* Click Intel TurboBoost

* Uncheck, Enable Intel TurboBoost

* Click Apply- Exit

* Retest

Set DPM (Dell Power Manager) to Quiet Mode

* Open the Dell Power Manager software

* Go to Thermal Management

* Select Quiet

* Retest



Disable Windows Search Index and Protocol if seen

* Click the Windows icon, type Services, click Services app

* Search for Windows Search

* Right click Windows Search

* Click Stop

* Right click Windows Search

* Click Properties

* Change Startup type to Disabled

* Click Apply- OK

* Close the Service app

* Retest



Disable "Allow fingerprint reader to sleep" in the Device Manager

* Press Windows Key + X and choose Device Manager from the list

* When Device Manager opens, locate your fingerprint reader. It could be located in Biometric Devices section

* Right click the fingerprint reader and choose Properties

* Navigate to the Power Management tab and uncheck "Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power"

* Click OK to save changes

* Retest

This option may be removed by Microsoft in newer operating system versions.

* Highlight on the battery icon (bottom right)

* Right click and click Power Options

* On the left side navigation, click "Choose what the power buttons do"

* On, "When I press the power button", change On battery and Plugged in to "Shut down"

* Click Save changes

* Go to Windows settings and select Power & sleep. There will be an option for Network connection: "When my PC is asleep and on battery power, disconnect from the network", change it to "Always"

* Open Device Manager

* Open the Network Adapters section

* Right click on the Wireless adapter

* Go to the Advanced Tab

* Go to Properties and select Wake on Magic Packet and set the value to Disabled

* Go back to Properties and select Wake on Pattern and set the value to Disabled

* Click the Ok button and close the open windows

This option may be removed by Microsoft in newer operating system versions.

* Press Windows R

* Enter regedit

* Click OK

* Find

HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Power

* On the right, double click CsEnabled

* Change it to 0

* Click OK

* Close the Registry Editor

This option may be removed by Microsoft in newer operating system versions.

* Right click the Start button and type com on the search line

* Right click Command Prompt

* Click on Run as administrator

* Type powercfg /a (this shows all of the states)

* Type powercfg /h on [press Enter]



Create shut off CMD shortcut icon

* Open Notepad

* Copy this text: Shutdown /s /t 000

* Paste it into Notepad

* Click File- Save as

* Click the Save as type drop down arrow and click All Files

* Enter Off.cmd in the File Name blank

* In left pane click Desktop

* Click Save

* Close Notepad

* On the Windows Desktop you should now see this



* Clicking that shortcut icon should fully turn the system off

How to Add or Remove "Networking connectivity in Standby" in Power Options