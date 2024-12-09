Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors
Equipped for learning,
prepared for life.

Exclusive savings on the devices you need



Score up to an extra 10% off when you sign up for a Dell Rewards account. Savings will be reflected in cart after membership verification. Exclusions may apply.

Join Dell Rewards for free and get up to 9% back in rewards* to use toward future Dell.com purchases.
PCs and accessories for every student

AI Ready PC's

AI-Ready PCs
Get homework done faster and ace those school presentations with AI ready laptops that help you get organized with scheduling, managing tasks, creating content. and more.
High Performance PC's

High-Performance PC's
Choose powerful laptops that help simplify homework and school projects, featuring top tier graphics, processors, and plenty of memory for the best performance for all your tasks.
Everyday Use PCs

Everyday-Use PCs
Switch easily from tackling homework to winding down with these versatile and secure laptops, designed to amp up both your productivity and fun.
Gaming PCs

Gaming PCs
Switch from schoolwork to epic gaming sessions with these high performance laptops, perfect for unwinding after a long study session.
Monitors

Monitors
Enhance your study space with a high-quality monitor, ideal for prepping school projects or relaxing with your favorite shows.
Accessories

Accessories
Upgrade your gear with a sleek backpack and top notch accessories like headphones, keyboards, or mice -- perfect for staying productive and comfortable.
Beyond the Classroom

Internships﻿

Join our team while you finish getting your degree.
Careers for Grad﻿

Your journey into the real world can start here at Dell.

Driving Impact



For less waste

Our commitment to a circular economy includes leveraging technology and partnerships to rethink, redesign and recycle our way to a better future.

For climate action

We’re working to reduce GHG emissions across our own company and supply chain while supporting our customers by reducing the energy footprint of our products.

For greater digital access

We’re using technology, expertise and digital inclusion initiatives to advance health and education for 1 billion people by 2030.

For communities worldwide

We’re partnering with schools, governments and other organizations to increase opportunities for communities around the globe.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Click here to sign in or create an account.
  2. Register for Dell Rewards by clicking the Dell Rewards box when you create your My Account.
  3. Verify your student status with a valid student email address.
  4. Your student discount will be automatically applied to applicable items and you will see the discount applied once you get to your Dell.com cart.
Students with valid academic email address are eligible for the student discount.
You can create an account with any email address. You will need a valid academic email address to verify student status within your account.
  • Your email address must include your school’s domain. Example: johntest@university.edu
  • You cannot use an email address to verify student status that is already in use for verification by another customer.
  • If your school is not already registered as part of Dell’s member purchase program. Please email to get your school registered: mpp.register@dell.com
No, login to your existing account here and complete the student verification on the membership tab to receive your student discount.
Dell Rewards is a free way to unlock fantastic perks and get valuable rewards for using Dell.com to shop the tech you love. Joining Dell Rewards in the United States lets you earn points on Dell purchases which can be redeemed in the United States for dollars-off your next great Dell purchase, special offers and more. Dollars-off will be in the form of rebates called 'Dell Dollars'. Earn points easily by buying products at Dell.com or by visiting the Dell Rewards Store and playing fun instant-win games for a chance at points. You can even earn points just for simple Dell Rewards activities like filling out your profile. Plus, you get member-only offers for extra savings. Learn more about Dell Rewards here.
The student discount will be applied to eligible products in your Dell.com cart.
The student discount is valid with select offers but not with other coupons. Limited quantity deals, order codes, clearance offers, warranties, gift cards and other select electronics and accessories are also excluded from the discount.
The student discount is valid for 3 products per transaction up to 5 transactions per year.
No, the student discount is only valid on Dell.com.
